Rotary Club supports Veterans’ Centre at RJAH 

The Rotary Club of Oswestry have made a generous donation to support veterans at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

The Rotary Club of Oswestry has generously donated planters, together with several benches

The club has generously donated planters, together with several benches, including wheelchair-accessible picnic benches, to the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre at RJAH. 

This thoughtful contribution will enhance the outdoor space, providing veterans and their families with a comfortable and inclusive environment to relax and enjoy. 

One of the benches holds special significance, being dedicated to the memory of Rtn. Hazel Yates, a devoted member of the club, who passed away in January of this year – Hazel played an instrumental role in raising the funds for this project. 

The benches, now placed outside the Veterans’ Centre, help to create a welcoming and accessible space for veterans who visit RJAH for care. The wheelchair-friendly picnic tables ensure that all visitors, regardless of mobility, can enjoy the outdoor area. 

This is the last deed the Rotary Club of Oswestry did before they merged with Cambrian Rotary Club – now known as the Rotary Club of Oswestry and Cambrian.   

Mike Jones, Project Chairman, said: “It’s with great pleasure that we hand over these benches to RJAH – we hope they provide comfort and a create a peaceful space for veterans for many years to come. 

“A big thank you to the League of Friends and Lieutenant Colonel Carl Mayer for their help getting this project over the line and for their suggestions on how best to utilise the outdoor space outside of the Veterans’ Centre.” 

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “Our thanks must go to The Rotary Club of Oswestry for this generous donation. The new benches are an excellent addition to the Veterans’ Centre.  

“It’s a wonderful way to honour Hazel’s legacy and to support the well-being of those who have served our country.” 

