Ponies and fire engine part of week’s fun at Telford hospital

Young patients at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) got to spend some time with Shetland ponies, fire engines and a magician for National Play in Healthcare Week.

Having fun during Play in Healthcare Week Eddie Kendall and Scarlett Brown

National Play in Healthcare Week was celebrated on the Children’s Ward at PRH which is run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH). Staff, patients and their families joined together to enjoy exciting visits, arts, crafts and various play activities.

This year’s theme for the week is ‘Celebrating Play’. It is run in conjunction with the National Association of Play Specialists (NAHPS) and really showcases the importance of play for the emotional and mental well-being of babies, children and young people, and highlights the incredible work of play specialists.

Throughout the week, the children were entertained by special visitors who provided some great entertainment including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bracken the Therapy Shetland pony, baby sensory activities, Pod the magician and Big Feet Little Street role play centre.

Chloe Harper, one of the Play Specialists who organised the events, said: “We recognise that hospitals can be a scary place for our patients and play can help in so many ways.

“It can be as simple as creating a bit of happiness in their day or distracting them and we can use age-appropriate play methods to enable them to understand their treatment and procedures.”

Eddie Kendall, aged five, came out to see the fire engine, with mum Natasha. She said: “This really has made his day.” Eddie added: “My favourite thing was hand painting and the fire engine.”

Georgia Newsome, Play Specialist, said: “The children have absolutely loved the activities this week, it’s been such a special week and seeing their happy faces has made it all worthwhile.”

Hayley Flavell, Executive Director of Nursing, said: “This has been such a wonderful week for our patients and staff. We know how important play is for our younger patients to help them talk about their feelings, distract them during treatment and actually have some fun. A big thank you to our play specialists who do an amazing job and to everyone involved in organising this amazing week.”