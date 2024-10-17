10.5 C
New AI crossing to be installed on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new Toucan crossing – including a central island – will be installed on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury after the police raised concerns about the safety of people leaving football matches at the Croud Meadow.

The new AI Toucan crossing wil be installed on Oteley Road between the railway bridge and Lidl. Image: Google Street View
The new AI Toucan crossing wil be installed on Oteley Road between the railway bridge and Lidl. Image: Google Street View

The work will be funded using developer contributions from the new housing estates on Oteley Road.

Work is set to be carried out from 28 October to 22 November 2024 under two-way temporary traffic lights.

Work is being carried out at this time as Shrewsbury Town have no planned home matches.

The crossing will be located between the railway bridge and the football stadium/Lidl entrance – will be the first in Shropshire to use AI detection.

This means that AI detectors detect cyclists and pedestrians approaching from 20-30 metres away and enable the lights on the crossing to change more quickly.

