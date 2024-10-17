10.5 C
Flooding leads to issues on Shropshire’s roads and rails

With over a month’s worth of rain falling in parts of Shropshire in the past 24hrs motorists have been facing travel issues due to flooded roads and train passengers are seeing services suspended due to line flooding.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday said they were experiencing a high volume of calls to flood-related incidents.

In one incident a motorist was rescued after becoming stranded in flood water on Long Lane
in Craven Arms.

Roads Affected by Flooding

Battlefield Roundabout

A5124, between Battlefield Roundabout and Battlefield Way.

A49 Church Stretton to Craven Arms

A49, Preston Roundabout under the railway bridge

Clun Bridge, Clun

Astley Road from Shawbury to Hadnall

Belle Vue Road, Meole Brace end

Flooded but passable between Edgbold Roundabout and Hanwood

B4386 at Nox

Train Services

Transport for Wales
Currently no service on the following lines:
Crewe – Chester
Chester – Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Birmingham

West Midlands Railway
Services are disrupted between Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

A train shuttle will operate hourly between Wolverhampton and Wellington, between Wellington and Shrewsbury there is rail replacement.

Flood Warnings

Rea Brook in Shrewsbury
River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford
River Teme at Ludlow
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alerts

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Lower Teme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry catchments
Upper Teme

Listen to Updates

We’re broadcasting updates on the latest flooding affecting Shropshire’s roads and rails on our radio station, here’s how to listen:

Online at https://www.shropshirelive.com/radio/

Download our free mobile app – search for ‘Shropshire Live’ in your phone’s app store.

Ask Alexa to “Enable Shropshire Live” if you haven’t already and then “Play Shropshire Live” after that.

