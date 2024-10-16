Telford & Wrekin Council issues financial support reminder to older residents

Telford & Wrekin Council is reminding older residents of the broad range of financial support measures available to them this winter, through the Council and its trusted partners.

As energy costs continue to rise, the Council wants to make sure that local pensioners have access to essential resources and financial support to help with the cost of living during the winter season.

This support includes grants, discounts, and direct financial aid, as well as guidance and resources from partner agencies, to help people make informed decisions and maximise their savings.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We recently announced an extra £100 support for nearly 6,000 older residents across the borough to help with financial pressures this winter, and we’ve also proactively written to over 600 older residents in the borough who weren’t already claiming, to let them know they may be entitled to Pension Credit, which would also entitle them to a £300 Winter Fuel Allowance payment too.

“We now want to make sure that pensioners, and their families, are aware of, and able to access, the wide range of additional support available to them through this Council and our partners, so this week we’re focusing on the financial support that’s available. In future weeks we’ll be looking at the help that’s available to stay warm and safe, advice about health and wellbeing, and information about other support available in the community.”

Financial support, advice and guidance include

Council Tax Reduction for Pensioners: Pensioners on low incomes may be eligible for a Council Tax Reduction of up to 100%. Eligibility, and the amount you may be entitled to, can be checked at entitledto.co.uk

Pension Credit support for people over the State Pension age with a low income. This is also a ‘gateway benefit’ which may unlock other support including Winter Fuel Payment, free TV Licence for over 75s, additional cold weather payments, and more. To claim visit gov.uk/pension-credit or call the Pension Credit claim line 0800 99 1234

Emergency Welfare Assistance and Household Support Fund to help with essential items for people experiencing an unexpected crisis or emergency.

Plus advice, support and guidance in partnership with local charities and voluntary organisations, including free advice sessions on budgeting, energy-saving tips, and other financial concerns. These services are designed to help pensioners maximise their resources and access all available support.

Highlighting range of support available

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer and Stronger Communities and Partnerships, added: “Over the next few weeks we will be highlighting to older residents and their families the range of support available from the council and our trusted partners.

“So often we hear that people didn’t know what was on offer, so we hope to spread the word through the local media, social media and via family members, so that no one in our borough misses out on the support they are entitled to.”

Find out more

Pensioners and their families are encouraged to download the latest copy of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pensioner Financial Support and Assistance leaflet, which sets out the full range of help and support available and how to access it at telford.gov.uk/pensioners.

Printed copies of the leaflet are also available at all council run and community libraries in Telford and Wrekin. Alternatively, you can call the council’s customer services team on 01952 383858.