Shropshire MP grills Health Minister over ‘yet another’ missed cancer target

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called on the Government to act urgently over cancer waiting times as she raised a shocking case where the NHS has missed ‘yet another’ target.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire

The NHS target for treating cancer patients following an urgent referral to treatment to start within 62-days for 85% of patients. In the month of August, just 53% of patients were treated in 62-day window meaning 144 patients missed the treatment target.

This means that both Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals are performing well below standard, putting lives at risk across the county.

Helen described the recently published Darzi Report as a ‘wake up call’ to save health and care services in Shropshire. In his report, Lord Darzi found that the 62-day target for referral for first treatment for cancer has not been met since December 2015.

The MP used an example of a North Shropshire constituent, Mel Lycett, who has still not started treatment for terminal cancer after an urgent two-week referral was made back in May.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, asked:

“My constituent, Mel Lycett, has terminal cancer. After repeated visits to her GP, she was referred on a two week referral, an urgent pathway, in May. She wasn’t diagnosed until the end of July and she still hasn’t started treatment.

“Every single target for her diagnosis and treatment was missed. That’s not uncommon in Shropshire and it isn’t uncommon in the rest of the country.

“Can the Secretary of State reassure me what he’s doing to deal with this terrible legacy left behind by the Conservative Government and how we’re going to ensure that cancer patients are treated in a timely manner?”

Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Health, replied:

“I’m afraid what the Liberal Democrats Health spokesperson and I welcome her to a role incidentally, has just raised is just one of countless stories of people whose lives might have been saved had the NHS been there for them where they need it.

“It is bad enough when people receive a late diagnosis that equates to a death sentence. It is worse still when people in that particular position are then not given the fighting chance of the urgent, life extending treatment they might receive. The inheritance we have received is truly shameful.

“I can assure her, as a cancer survivor myself, because the NHS was there for me when I needed it, that we will work tirelessly with a national cancer plan to make sure that we deliver the council waiting time standards that the last Labour Government met that are sorely needed today.”