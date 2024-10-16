Road closures planned for essential drainage work on M54

National Highways has announced plans to undertake essential drainage work on the M54 motorway between junctions 5 and 7.

Drainage works will take place on the M54. Image: Google Street View

The project aims to improve the safety and reliability of the road for all users.

The work will be carried out overnight, from 9pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, starting on October 21 and continuing until November 29, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Closure Schedule

To ensure the safety of both road workers and motorists, sections of the M54 will be closed during these times.

October 21 to 29: Full closure of the M54 westbound between junction 5 and junction 6.

October 30 to November 1: Full closure of the M54 junction 5 westbound exit slip.

November 4 to 12: Full closure of the M54 eastbound between junction 6 and junction 5.

November 13 to 15: Full closure of the M54 junction 5 eastbound entry slip.

November 18 to 20: Full closure of the eastbound carriageway from Preston Island to M54 junction 6.

November 21 to 25: Full closure of the M54 junction 7 westbound entry slip with two-way temporary traffic lights on the B5061.

November 26 and 27: Full closure of the M54 junction 6 westbound exit slip.

November 28 and 29: Full closure of the M54 westbound between junction 6 and junction 7.

During the closures, signed diversion routes will be in place to guide motorists around the affected areas. National Highways urges drivers to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel during the construction period.

For the latest updates on the M54 drainage work, please visit the National Highways website or follow their social media channels.