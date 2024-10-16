Oswestry’s iconic ‘Cross’ fountain monument set for return following restoration

Oswestry’s iconic ‘Cross’ fountain monument has been restored and is set to return to its original home in the town centre.

Work has begun on returning the restored iconic ‘Cross’ fountain monument to Oswestry town centre. Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Originally gifted to the town in 1862, the fountain was part of a national movement to promote public health through clean drinking water.

Designed by London-based artist William Wigginton, the Italian-style fountain stood 11 feet tall and incorporated a cross as a nod to its location. It served the community for 20 years before being relocated to Caste Bank.

It was restored in 2006 by local conservation company CBS Ltd and relocated back to its former location in the centre of town.

In May last year, the fountain was struck by a van, causing significant damage and injuring three people. Oswestry Town Council led the restoration effort, working with the driver’s insurance company and local conservation company CBS Ltd.

To ensure a faithful reproduction, detailed research was conducted using historical records and images. The original stone was replaced with sandstone and limestone, and skilled sculptors recreated the decorative carvings that had been lost over time.

Ian Storey, Director of CBS Ltd, expressed his commitment to restoring the monument and the challenges faced in sourcing materials and replicating the original design.

Ian said: “Having restored the original monument in 2006, we were very sad to have heard of the tragic events surrounding the collision, and felt especially motivated to help in whatever way we could.

“After we recovered the monument, we soon arrived at the conclusion that very little of the original material could be salvaged, and once the decision was taken to produce a replica, we began our search for archival information and suitable materials.

“We found that none of the stone quarries used to produce the original components remained open, so we had to look further afield for the replacement sandstone and limestone.

“We engaged some of the county’s finest architectural sculptors to produce clay models of the decoration before arriving at an exemplar that we were all happy with, and this was used to guide the stone carver during the working up of the detailed stonemasonry.

“The highly decorative, detailed and very crisp new work will be in stark contrast to the weathered remains of the original, but we’re confident that our research, carefully selected stone and attention to detail have combined to capture the true spirit of the original work.”

The Mayor of Oswestry cllr Mike Isherwood said: “Safeguarding our heritage landscape for future generations is an important part of our work. The Cross is a familiar sight and means a great deal to us.

“Whilst it will be wonderful to see it back home in the heart of our town, we mustn’t forget that this was a very serious collision that had profound consequences for those injured. Our sincere thoughts are with them.”

The installation of the restored monument is expected to be completed within four weeks.