New leisure centre scheme to support those living with type 2 diabetes

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust (SCLT), which manages five leisure centres in the county has announced a new programme of activities to support people living with type 2 diabetes to lead more active lives.

Oswestry Leisure Centre. Photo: by Alex Wilkinson Photography and Videography

SCLT were recently successful with an application to the Sport England Movement Fund, receiving nearly £9,000, which will go towards supporting a broad programme of activities at the trust’s centres: Shrewsbury Sports Village, Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, Oswestry Leisure Centre, The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre and Bishops Castle Leisure Centre.

Among the wide range of activities on offer, there will be gentle Move to Music classes, cycling, quiet swims, small gym groups and circuits classes. Most sessions on offer will be instructor led by qualified trainers, and will be priced at the reduced rate of £2.80 to increase accessibility. The new programme of activities launched on Monday October 14th.

Wendy Marston, the Community Lead for SCLT said:

“Being physically active can help people manage their diabetes. Moving more can help towards managing blood sugar levels and blood pressure. Our activities will also support people to lose weight and increase confidence!

“We are really excited about offering this opportunity across our centres and look forward to welcoming people living with diabetes. Our friendly trainers will lead you through well-structured, gentle exercise sessions appropriate to the group with an emphasis on having fun!”

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, added:

“These activity programmes are a fantastic way to encourage those with type 2 diabetes to become more active and take control of their health.

“It is vital that we provide accessible and enjoyable leisure opportunities that can make a real difference in people’s lives, and I am proud to support this programme.

“Initiatives like these really support our recently launched Healthier Weight Strategy for Shropshire, with sets out our vision and plans to address the underlying factors that can lead to long-term illness such as diabetes and heart disease.”

Many of the people attending these new sessions will have been referred by a health professional, but if you are interested in trying out any of the activities and you have type 2 diabetes, please contact the leisure centre by phone, or just pop in and talk to a member of the team.