A royal seal of approval for Telford College’s new campus

A transformational education and business facility at the heart of the Telford community has been opened by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

Telford College T-Level students Fletcher Burman and Standon Ball talk to The Princess Royal

The Royal visitor toured the Quad, a new digital skills and enterprise hub, which forms part of the ambitious Station Quarter project, and spoke to an invited audience of students, business people, politicians and other stakeholders.

It has been funded by the UK Government and Telford & Wrekin Council, and is a partnership between the Council, Telford College, Harper Adams University, European Innovation and Invest Telford.

Expected to host more than 300 students a year, the hub is designed to spark careers in the applied sciences – and to retain, upskill and develop local talent at a time when 500 young people are travelling out of borough for further education. It will also provide a base for up to 120 start-up businesses.

During the opening, Her Royal Highness, visiting in her role as Chancellor of Harper Adams University, and guests heard from Telford College alumnus, entrepreneur Mo Chaudry, who spoke about his success in business – and how the new hub would help others follow in his footsteps.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said: “We are delighted that Her Royal Highness has officially opened The Quad in Station Quarter and seen this outstanding education facility for herself.

“It’s wonderful to see learners from across Telford and Wrekin already benefiting from courses at The Quad – giving them the skills and knowledge to secure future careers in different sectors.

“As well as giving learners of all ages the opportunity to study courses delivered by Telford College and Harper Adams University, the facility is also the perfect space to help businesses develop and flourish in Telford and Wrekin.

“This is just one element of the wider Station Quarter project but is all part of our commitment to build a better borough, breathe new life into some of our most historic buildings and creating new spaces for the future.

“Investing in Telford and Wrekin is quite literally laying foundations for the future, creating opportunities to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place.”

Lawrence Wood, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “This is a really exciting development for us. Maths and digital qualifications are a vital pathway to higher quality and better paid jobs and having a campus in the heart of the town centre makes the college more accessible than ever.

“Our curriculum at Station Quarter is targeted towards careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies and 5G innovation.

These are skills which local employers tell us they desperately need.”

Digital T-Level student Jesse Abdul Karim, one of the first to use the new Telford College facilities, said: “It’s even nicer than I was expecting. I love how easy it is to travel to, and how it’s situated in the middle of town.”

Alongside the education provision from the College and University, a new business incubator on the third floor of The Quad will support new and growing companies.

Start Up Telford and Innovate Telford programmes will be delivered from this space.

Station Quarter is part of a wider programme of investment in Telford and Wrekin which is transforming other areas including Oakengates and Wellington – creating a better borough for everyone.

Harper Adams vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said: “We are delighted Her Royal Highness was able to join us today to see the digital skills hub for herself.

“Now the hub is officially open, we’re looking forward to a series of events to show case it to both students and industry in the coming months.

“Our work at this hub – the first base for educational provision by Harper Adams which is not on our main campus – will take the University into the heart of Telford.

“Through our work here, we will be driving forward the skills of young people and adults in our community– and drawing on their potential to make a difference to our region together.”