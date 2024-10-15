Comedian and actor Jason Manford visits Hope House after donation

Children and staff at Hope House children’s hospice welcomed a very special visitor when comedian and actor Jason Manford dropped in.

Jason pictured at Hope House with baby Geroge McLeod and his mum and dad Natalie and Mark

Jason stopped by on the way to his show at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Saturday evening to meet some of the children that use Hope House including baby George McLeod and his family.

The Absolute Radio presenter had already donated to their 1,000-mile charity challenge, where George and his mum and dad Mark and Natalie are on a mission to cover the 1,084-mile distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money.

- Advertisement -

“It meant a lot to us that Jason could take the time out of his busy schedule to come and meet George at Hope House,” said dad Mark, who lives in Shrewsbury.

“What better way to help Jason understand all the amazing work being done at the hospice than to get him there to show him and meet some of the staff and children.”

Team McLeod have been walking seven to eight miles a day, taking in sights and experiences of Shrewsbury, Shropshire and further afield.

They are making memories along the way, meeting other Hope House fundraisers and documenting their travels.

As well as raising money and awareness, George’s parents are creating precious memories enjoying trips to local attraction, visits to police and fire stations, supporting other fundraisers and getting involved with sporting events.

“Hope House has been an absolute lifeline for us so we want to raise as many money for them as possible to help other families to access the support, respite care and services that are so important to us,” says Mark.

“The hospice is part of who we are now.”

Little George is set to finish the challenge on his first birthday on 4th November, where he’ll cross the finish line at Hope House.

Find out more about George’s story and donate to his fundraising challenge at hopehouse.org.uk/georges-adventures.