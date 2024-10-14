10 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Police seek man after theft and bank card use in Ludlow

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police are appealing for information following a theft and subsequent bank card misuse incident in Ludlow on Friday, October 11th.

Police investigating the incident would like to speak with the man pictured
The incident occurred around 11.30am outside the Tesco store located on Corve Street.

The victim unknowingly left their phone and cardholder unattended in a shopping trolley. A suspect then took the opportunity to steal the cardholder and use one of the cards at four different shops within the town.

Police have released a picture of a man they believe may have information about the theft. If you recognize the man in the image or have any details that could aid the investigation, please contact Police Constable Steph Coombes via email steph.coombes@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address.

You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

