Modern houses in historical area blend in with high tech twists

A row of eco houses in Shropshire have been added to a national network of low carbon homes thanks to their energy efficiency credentials.

Councillor Lezley Picton, tenant John Webb and Lord Gavin Hamilton, estate owner

Four homes in Village Road, Norton, are the latest to be added to the Green Open Homes scheme – which means they will open their doors to showcase the latest green technology and residents will answer questions from visitors.

The homes were constructed by Apley Estate and were officially opened by Councillor Lezley Picton, the leader of Shropshire Council, who said she was ‘delighted’ to open the ‘absolutely brilliant’ homes in a ceremony last week (OCT 9).

Estate Director Graeme Manton said Apley was very pleased to be asked to get involved with Green Open Homes.

He said: “The homes were built to a very high environmental standard with low energy costs at the forefront of the design and architecture. The middle of Norton is a conservation area so we took great pains to ensure the houses fitted well in the location with carefully selected brick and tile finishes.

“We are incredibly proud of the way they work, putting the environment first but also a very comfortable home with all the mod-cons.



“We really hope our work can demonstrate that modern housing can look great as well as delivering very high environmental standards in properties that are energy efficient and economic to live in.”

The homes are built to Passivhaus standard – an international energy performance standard with reduced requirement for space heating and cooling – and also to lifetime homes standards, which includes two bathrooms to allow for live-in carers and a first floor panel that can be removed for installation of a lift and level access when needed.

They boast air source heating, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MHVR), solar thermal and solar PV technology, highly insulated walls, triple glazed windows and battery storage for the solar electricity.

There are also car charging ports and running costs are expected to be less than £500 per year from the Grid.

Bridgnorth-based architect Hannah Beaman designed the homes, she has since gone on to secure a role with Donald Insall & Partners – one of the country’s leading conservation architects based in Birmingham.

All four houses are affordable rented and currently occupied.

John Webb, 70, lives in one of the homes with his dog Storm.

He said: “I visited this house last November and with doors and windows open the place was warm. It was the warmth that really attracted me and made me want to make the move.

It is also quieter inside – you don’t really notice the main road traffic because of the insulation.

“This should be a journey – this house is at the forefront and if it works it can be rolled out.



“I am really happy to be part of the Green Open Homes scheme and am really happy to talk to people about the house.”

The Green Open Homes scheme will see 36 homes across the whole of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin open their doors between October 19 and 27.

The scheme was set up in 2013 by the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE).