Fire crews carried out a rescue with a difference yesterday when they were tasked with rescuing a cow trapped on a riverbank.

The cow had become trapped on the river bank after taking a swim. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The cow had found itself in a difficult situation stranded on a river bank after taking a swim downstream.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent their specialist boat and animal rescue team from Shrewsbury to help rescue the cow.

The crews were supported by the animal’s owner and a vet.

The cow was successfully rescued.