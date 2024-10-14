Cinnamon the Capybara celebrates ‘belated’ first birthday at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World welcomed hundreds of visitors this weekend as they celebrated the belated first birthday of their beloved capybara, Cinnamon.

Cinnamon enjoyed a pumpkin cake

The birthday bash, which took place on Saturday, featured a pumpkin birthday cake specially made for the Cinnamon and her twin brother, Churro.

Cinnamon rose to worldwide fame last month when she escaped her enclosure following a “keeper error” that left a gate accidentally open. Startled by the sound of a mower, Cinnamon made her great escape and took to the nearby woodlands, evading capture for a week, with her every move and the full search documented on social media and international TV crews. Her epic journey captured the hearts of animal lovers everywhere, culminating in her being found in a pond after a week long search.

Will Dorrell, joint owner of Hoo Zoo said “Cinnamon and Churro both enjoyed their belated birthday party, she’s become a local celebrity and we’re seeing hundreds of visitors come each week just to see her. We’ve even had local children sending in birthday cards for her to celebrate.”

The zoo’s birthday party event attracted over 500 visitors—approximately double the usual attendance for this time of year.

Cinnamon’s thrilling escape not only endeared her to the public but also inspired a wave of memes, merchandise, and even a song. Mr. Dorrell added, “The Cinnamon merchandise is flying off the shelves and we’re having to re-stock regularly. With her newfound fame and popularity, Cinnamon has become a symbol of adventure and resilience.”