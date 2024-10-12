Game set and match for tennis club fundraiser

Determined members of the Town Walls Tennis Club in Shrewsbury were not ready to call “game set and match” until they’d raised getting on for £5,000 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Members of the Town Walls Tennis Club in Shrewsbury took part in the fundraising challenge

Their effort on behalf of the local charity included a breathtaking sponsored 24-hour-long tennis marathon which saw four of the club’s core players each put in 18 hours’ play, with others joining in along the way.

“We did get a bit delirious by the end of it,” said 29-year-old Ralph Simpson, a club member for three years, and one of those core players who contributed epic shifts through the night. “We got through a lot of bananas and energy drinks,” he added. “Other members came along to support us and give us a bit of motivation.”

- Advertisement -

In addition to the tennis marathon, the club also raised money through a quiz and a raffle with the grand total amounting to £4,631 for the local charity that does so much to support older people right across Shropshire.

Born in Northern Ireland, Ralph was a student at Nottingham University before settling in Shrewsbury. “Someone I work with was a member of the Town Walls club and recommended it to me. I came along and tried it and I’ve been hooked ever since.”

Jan Deane, a player in the ladies and mixed teams and an enthusiastic helper at tennis club events, is also a volunteer for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin – at a day centre and also at the Walking Tennis sessions which are held at Town Walls and are organised by the charity.

“The walking tennis sessions here are so much fun,” says Jan. “We get a good number of people coming to play and they really enjoy it. But we could do with some more volunteers to support and encourage the older players.

“It would be wonderful to have a bank of volunteers to call upon so that people can take a break from time to time. The sessions are every Tuesday morning and run from 10am to 11am so it’s not a huge commitment, just an hour or so each week, and it’s very enjoyable. Even if people could just do one session a month, that would be a great help.

“We just need a few more people to support the players, perhaps help with extra practice. Please do get in touch if you’d like to help.”

Anyone interested in being a walking tennis volunteer should telephone the charity on 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk