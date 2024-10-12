5.4 C
Shropshire
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Firefighters tackle fire involving bungalow in Newport

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters battled a fire involving a semi-detached bungalow in Newport in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Three fire appliances, including the Aerial Ladder Platform, were mobilised to the fire at Broomfield Road at around 1.12am.

Crews from Telford Central and Wellington attended the scene and used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, and a main jet to extinguish the fire.

Two people were taken to hospital, the property owner who was out of the bungalow when fire crews arrived and a neighbour.

The property was severely damaged by the fire, its cause has not been revealed.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported the fire was extinguished by 3.05am.

