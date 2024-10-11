School event will be bringing back vintage memories

Residents in a Shropshire village are being invited to share their memories of the local school at a special celebration event.

Old photographs discovered in the school’s archives

Staff at Crudgington Primary School have discovered a collection of historic headteacher’s logs that date back to the 1800s when the school first opened, plus vintage pictures dating back to the post-war years.

And now they are planning a community event on Thursday, October 17, to celebrate the history of the school through the ages.

- Advertisement -

Headteacher Hannah Gharu said: “We’re inviting residents from the village to come along and see what we’ve discovered and to share memories of our school too.

“There will be a screening of readings from the headteacher’s logs and an exhibition of photos and newspaper articles about Crudgington through the ages.

“Our guests will get the chance to view the logs themselves too, and some local residents will be giving talks about the village itself.

“We’d be interested in any copies of photos that local people may have of their time at Crudgington School too so we can include them in our display.”

Hannah said spaces at the event would be limited so visitors would need to book one of two time slots with the school – either 6pm to 7pm, or 7pm to 8pm – by calling 01952 386910.

There will also be refreshments available to purchase on the night.

Crudgington Primary School is part of the Learning Community Trust which has more than a dozen school sites across the county.

Its other primary schools include Wrekin View in Wellington, Hadley Learning Community, and Allscott Meads.