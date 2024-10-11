Goldstone Hall Hotel shortlisted as tourism awards finalist

Goldstone Hall Country House Hotel near Market Drayton has been shortlisted in the ‘Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year’ category of the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025.

Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens

The awards celebrate best practices across the West Midlands tourism industry in 15 categories, giving the region’s tourism and hospitality businesses an opportunity to be recognised for their quality, innovation and exceptional customer service.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said, “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted once again in the Small Serviced Accommodation Provider category.

“Maintaining high standards of excellence and delivering a personable, enthusiastic experience year-round is something we take great pride in.

“Being recognized in this way is incredibly rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate the final results.”

The results will be announced at an award ceremony in early 2025.

The winners of this will go on to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025.