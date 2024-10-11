1 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Goldstone Hall Hotel shortlisted as tourism awards finalist

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Goldstone Hall Country House Hotel near Market Drayton has been shortlisted in the ‘Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year’ category of the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025.

Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens
Goldstone Hall Hotel & Gardens

The awards celebrate best practices across the West Midlands tourism industry in 15 categories, giving the region’s tourism and hospitality businesses an opportunity to be recognised for their quality, innovation and exceptional customer service.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel, John Cushing, said, “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted once again in the Small Serviced Accommodation Provider category.

- Advertisement -

“Maintaining high standards of excellence and delivering a personable, enthusiastic experience year-round is something we take great pride in.

“Being recognized in this way is incredibly rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate the final results.”

The results will be announced at an award ceremony in early 2025.

The winners of this will go on to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP