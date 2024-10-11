1 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 11, 2024
Further safety work to be carried out on A529 in Market Drayton

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Further work is to be carried out on the A529 in Market Drayton as part of the Government-funded A529 Safer Roads Fund scheme that aims to improve safety between Hinstock and Audlem.

Further safety work is being carried out on the A529. Photo: Shropshire Council
Further safety work is being carried out on the A529. Photo: Shropshire Council

Work began in October 2019 and has involved various safety improvement measures at key locations.

From 25 to 29 November 2024, work will be carried out at the Smithfield Road/Longlands Lane mini-roundabout at the A529’s junction with Longlands Lane.

The work will involve installing kerbs and tactile paving to facilitate widening the footway and providing a more suitable crossing point for pedestrians on the Longlands Lane (northeast) arm.

The layout of the mini-roundabout road markings will also be adjusted to improve visibility to the northwest towards Smithfield Road.

From 13 to 17 January 2025 surfacing work will be carried out to improve the approaches to the Adderley Road zebra crossing, from the Propsect Road mini-roundabout to the stone railways bridge.

Work will be carried out by Kier, Shropshire Council’s contactor.

