Crew Green Bridge to close for urgent repairs

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Urgent repairs to the piers on Crew Green Bridge – which carries an unclassified road over the River Severn – will take place from 14 October 2024 for 10 days.

Crew Green Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Crew Green Bridge. Image: Google Street View

The work will enable the current 7.5t weight limit to be maintained.

To carry out certain elements of the work safely Shropshire Council says it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic on 21 and 22 October, from 9.30am to 4pm.

When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

This work is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs on site.

The work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.

