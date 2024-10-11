County Lib Dems announce new frontbench team

The Shropshire Liberal Democrats have announced their new frontbench Shadow Cabinet team, forming the county’s first-ever Official Opposition.

Shropshire Liberal Democrats pictured with North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan

With just over six months to the local elections, the Liberal Democrats group say they are aiming to give residents a better deal for the future.

The Conservatives have run Shropshire Council since its inception in 2009.

The party are announcing their Shadow Cabinet with the ambition of preparing for a change in Administration after the May 2025 local elections.

At the recent General Election, the Liberal Democrats won the most votes across Shropshire for the first time ever, making them the favourites to take control.

Councillor Roger Evans said:

“The Liberal Democrats are ready to usher in change at Shirehall. The past 15 years under the Conservatives have been characterised by mismanagement and financial chaos – our residents deserve a lot better than that.

“The wishes of our many and different communities have been totally ignored for too long. We will listen and work as hard as we can to deliver for the people of Shropshire.

“I am pleased to have brought together a talented team from all across the county, who will be working tirelessly to scrutinise Conservative decisions and provide real policy alternatives that we can take into the next term.”

Councillor Heather Kidd added:

“Shropshire has the most important set of elections in a generation in just over six months. This is a real chance for change at Shirehall, and for a council that fights to save our services and put residents first.

“As a result, it only feels right that we announce Shropshire’s first-ever Shadow Cabinet and formalise our role as the Official Opposition in the county.

“Voters have a clear choice between a Lib Dem council and a Conservative one in May, and we will be doing all we can to make the case for change.”

Shadow Cabinet

Co-Leader (including Housing and Assets): Roger Evans (Longden) and Heather Kidd (Chirbury and Worthen)

Finance, Corporate Responsibilities and Communities: Roger Evans (Longden)

Climate Change, Environment and Transport: Rob Wilson (Copthorne)

Children and Education: Ruth Houghton (Bishops Castle)

Growth and Regeneration: David Minnery (Market Drayton West)

Culture and Digital: Alex Wagner (Bowbrook)

Highways: David Vasmer (Underdale)

Adult Social Care and Public Health: Bernie Bentick (Meole)

Planning and Regulatory Services: Mark Williams (Highley)