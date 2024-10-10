Police investigate overnight thefts from vehicles parked in Hadley

West Mercia Police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles that occurred during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Three cars parked on Mafeking Road, Crescent Road, and Manse Road were reportedly damaged and had items stolen.

According to PC Rob Hughes of the Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team, the incidents took place in the early hours of Wednesday, October 9th. In all three cases, windows were smashed to gain entry to the vehicles.

“We are currently investigating these thefts and appealing for witnesses to come forward,” said PC Hughes. “We’re particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incidents.”

Police are urging residents to be vigilant and to remove any valuables from their vehicles before parking them overnight. Leaving items on display can tempt thieves, even if they seem insignificant.

Anyone with information or footage related to these thefts is asked to contact West Mercia Police.

PC Hughes added, “We are committed to finding the offender(s) responsible for these crimes. If you see anything suspicious in the area, please don’t hesitate to report it to us.”