North Shropshire MP calls on Prime Minister to fix dangerous Llynclys Crossroads

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has called on the Government to prioritise safety over high speeds and fix ongoing issues on the A483.

Helen Morgan pictured on the A483, which goes from Llanymynech to Oswestry

The A483, which goes from Llanymynech to Oswestry within North Shropshire and acts as a trunk road towards Holyhead, contains the dangerous Llynclys Crossroads. According to National Highways, this is the most dangerous junction in the Midlands.

The North Shropshire MP has previously petitioned residents on the issue, calling on National Highways to introduce lower limits between and through villages on the A483, take urgent action to improve safety at the infamous Llynclys Crossroads, and install a new pedestrian crossing in Pant and improve footpaths wherever possible.

Since Helen’s election, National Highways have produced plans to revamp the junction and make it safer but these have been rejected due to a method of government investment that prioritises speed on the roads over safety. The roads agency has also agreed to introduce a consistent speed limit through Llanymynech and Pant but these changes are awaiting funding before they go ahead.

Today Helen has once again demanded action from the Government, calling on the Prime Minister to listen to National Highways and fund the improvements needed on the A483.

Helen Morgan MP asked:



“The A483 runs through my constituency from Llanymynech to Oswestry, and it’s one of the busiest and most dangerous roads in the constituency.

“National Highways say that the crossroads at Llynclys is the worst accident black spot in the Midlands.

“They’ve got a proposal to improve the situation, but Treasury rules place a higher value on road speed than they do on the lives of North Shropshire’s residents.

“So will the Prime Minister look at flexing these rules to back National Highways and back my residents to give them the safe road they deserve?”

The Prime Minister responded:

“I thank the Honourable Member for raising this, and it’s obviously a really big, important issue in her constituency, and it is vital that as we invest, we do improve safety and deliver better journeys for drivers.

“National Highways, I think, is continuing to study the case for safety improvements to the A483, and will continue to do so. Decisions, as you probably know, will be set out under the third road investment strategy.

“I know that the Roads Minister will have heard her representations and I’m sure we’ll agree to a meeting, if that is what you like.”