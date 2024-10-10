Launch of all-girls development squad in Shropshire

A Shropshire-based sports coaching company has launched a new all-girls’ football development squad to give U10 and U11 players greater access to advanced level training.

Coaches Steve Green and Lee Green with development players Isabelle Henderson, Molly Majski and Indie Davis

The aim of the development programme, led by experienced professional UEFA B licence coaches, is to help young female players develop their technical skills alongside their normal grassroots team.

The academy-style training programme, led Passmaster Coaching, is run at London Road Sports Centre, Shrewsbury, on Thursday evenings. The company is inviting a limited number of players to join the new squad. There will also be opportunities to play development games against other teams.

- Advertisement -

“We wanted to give girls more opportunities to develop their technical skills, as the options are quite limited in Shropshire, and we were keen to promote the girls’ game which is growing all the time,” said head coach and Passmaster director Lee Green.

“The programme is designed to complement any grassroots football teams or other sessions that players may already be attending, ensuring they continue to progress in a supportive and professional environment.

“Our goal is to help each child maximize their potential, giving them the ability to express themselves in every session.”

The planned syllabus focuses on improving a wide range of technical skills, such as ball control, passing, dribbling and shooting, while also enhancing players’ overall understanding of the game.

The sessions are delivered by Lee Green and fellow coach Steve Green, both of whom have extensive coaching experience developing young talent.

The parents of interested players are asked to email contact@passmastercoaching.co.uk with their child’s name and the name of their current grassroots team.