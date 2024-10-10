4.3 C
Farmers urged to stay alert following case of Bluetongue Disease in the county

Farmers in Shropshire are being asked to stay alert and be aware of the signs of Bluetongue and follow the necessary animal welfare guidance.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease primarily affecting sheep, cattle, other ruminants such as deer and goats

The advice from Shropshire Council’s Animal Health team, follows the announcement from The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) who have confirmed a single case of Bluetongue disease in Shropshire.

At this time, Shropshire has not been placed under a disease control zone.  

Shropshire Council says the affected premises is currently under movement restrictions and the affected animal has been culled.

Symptoms and Reporting

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease primarily affecting sheep, cattle, other ruminants such as deer and goats, and camelids such as llamas and alpacas; failure to report it is against the law.

It does not affect humans or food safety but poses significant risks to livestock movement and trade.

Key clinical signs include:

In Sheep, Ulcers in the mouth and nose, eye and nasal discharge, swelling of lips, tongue, head, and neck, red skin, fever, lameness, breathing issues, abortions, foetal deformities, stillbirths, and death.

In Cattle, Lethargy, crusty erosions around the nostrils and muzzle, redness in the mouth, eyes, and nose, skin redness above the hoof, nasal discharge, teat erosions, fever, milk drop, anorexia, abortions, foetal deformities, and stillbirths.

If you suspect bluetongue, report it immediately by calling 03000 200 301 in England or 03003 038 268 in Wales.

