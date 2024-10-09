Telford & Wrekin Council launches campaign against dog fouling

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching a new campaign to tackle the growing problem of dog fouling in the area. This comes after a 36% increase in reported and cleared incidents over the past year.

The campaign will involve various measures to deter dog owners from leaving their pets’ waste behind.

These include:

– Brightly coloured stencils sprayed over dog foul to highlight the issue.

– Targeted patrols in areas with high rates of dog fouling.

– Issuing fines of £100 to offenders.

– Monitoring CCTV for evidence of dog fouling incidents.

– Installing “being watched” signage in hotspot areas.

The council has identified Broomfield Road in Newport as the area with the highest reported incidents and will be focusing its efforts there initially.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “No matter where the reported figures come from, the fact remains that there are record amounts of dog poo being left in certain places and it needs to stop.

“We have cleared record numbers this year and we need everyone to get involved – if you know someone who leaves their dog’s mess, tell us and if you see it, report it so it can be recorded and cleared.

“While this area has the highest reported rates, we know this is not a true reflection of the mess. Thanks to community spirited people, dog foul is rigorously reported and cleared, but we know the problem is probably far worse in other areas. This is why we are encouraging people to get involved and report the issue.

“This information ensures our enforcement teams are focussed on the areas where the worst offenders are. That means, patrols, issuing on the spot fines and using CCTV in the most effective places.”

“We know most people are responsible but leaving waste in parks or outside schools is unacceptable – just as you wouldn’t leave it in your own home, we must keep our shared spaces clean. Help us find the people who do not think this is important so we can educate them as to why it is.”

Dog fouling offences are taken seriously, and the council will investigate persistent offenders and those caught in the act. Residents are encouraged to report incidents through the MyTelford app or by calling the Telford & Wrekin Watch confidential hotline.