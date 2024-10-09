11.6 C
Telford MP to host first community coffee morning

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting residents following his first in person resident surgery in September.

Shaun Davies MP hosting his first Community Coffee Morning in Madeley later this month
The first in a series of Coffee ‘Morning’ events will take place on Friday 25 October between 11am and 1pm at The Anstice in Madeley, Telford. The session aims to bring together residents and local partners who will offer advice and assistance on a range of issues impacting the community.

The event, open to all residents, will provide a welcoming space for informal discussions and guidance on topics such as housing, social welfare and health services.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet their MP, speak with key local services and connect with fellow community members in a friendly, supportive, and welcoming atmosphere.

Local partner organisations who are attending to offer support to residents include: Telford & Wrekin Council, Wrekin Housing Group, West Mercia Police, Madeley Town council and Telford Mind. They will be on hand to offer expertise and help tackle any concerns raised by residents.

Shaun said: “As your local MP, I am committed to making sure that residents in Telford feel heard and supported. These coffee mornings are a great opportunity for me to listen to concerns and connect people with the right resources and services in a relaxed, informal setting. Whether it’s help with housing or advice on financial matters, I want to ensure support is readily available.”

The ‘drop in’ event will take place from 11am to 1pm. No appointments are required.

Further coffee morning events will be held in different areas across Telford in the coming months.

