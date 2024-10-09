11.6 C
Reopening ceremony marks change of name for Telford secondary school

A Telford secondary school has launched an ambitious and exciting new era with a pledge to help its young people realise their potential and accomplish their dreams.

From left, Simon Wellman, Andrea Bell, Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Jane Hughes, Paul Jones, Paul Roberts
From left, Simon Wellman, Andrea Bell, Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Jane Hughes, Paul Jones, Paul Roberts

New Road Academy at Wrockwardine Wood has been taken over by the Telford-based Learning Community Trust – its fifth secondary school in the borough.

The school, previously known as Telford Priory School, held an official opening ceremony when the team spelled out their vision for the future.

Andrea Bell, the new headteacher, said it was an ‘absolute privilege’ to have been given the opportunity to lead the school.

She said it would be run under three guiding principles – ambition, respect and courage – where ‘just being good enough is not good enough’.

“These values are the essence of who we are, and what we aspire to be as a school community,” she said.

“This is a school which is filled with opportunities for growth and excellence. I have no doubt that we are going to make this into an amazing school.”

The new name was chosen by students after a lengthy and thorough consultation process which also involved staff, and parents.

Music students showed off their talents at the launch event with a series of vocal and instrumental performances.

Jane Hughes, chief executive of the Trust, said: “Wonderful things are already happening around the building, and we see so much potential in the children here. They have so much to give, and deserve to have a really great school.”

She spelled out the Trust’s vision to develop ‘compassionate, resilient and inspirational young people who can thrive in an ever-changing global community’.

Paul Roberts, the Trust’s deputy chief executive, said the LCT team had been impressed with the ‘positive and determined’ attitude of the staff over the past few months. “There’s a great group of people here,” he said.

