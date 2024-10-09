Process to secure new contract for GP Out of Hours now live

The process to secure a new contract for the General Practice (GP) Out of Hours Service is now live, say health leaders at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW).

As part of the procurement process for the service, which began in August 2024, a county-wide engagement exercise was launched asking residents to share their views on the service and how improvements can be made.

The GP Out of Hours Service provides urgent medical care outside of General Practice core hours. As part of NHS STW’s commissioning responsibilities, and in line with its statutory and legal duties, there is now a need to reprocure the service.

In response to the engagement, nearly 600 surveys were completed from a wide range of the county’s residents, and a focus group session was also held to explore some of the feedback in more detail.

All the insight gathered has been considered in developing the final service specification and commissioners have produced a publicly available engagement report of the feedback received, along with some frequently asked questions (FAQs) to provide further information for residents.

Gemma Smith, Director of Commissioning at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “I would like to thank everyone who contributed to our engagement and involvement exercise as it is so important to hear the views of the people who are using our health and care services.

“The experiences and suggestions from residents and patients are helpful to our work as it assists us in really understanding where some of the challenges are and how we can work to improve them. It is vital to the work that we do in designing a service that meets the needs of local people.

“A competitive procurement process is now underway to understand what potential providers can offer and how well they can meet the needs of our patients and residents. Our intention remains to ensure that we secure the best service possible and that we remain committed to ensuring continued good access for our patients.”

To view the engagement report and frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the General Practice Out of Hours Service procurement process, please click here.