Oswestry woman ordered to pay more than £3,000 for Blue Badge offence

An Oswestry woman has been ordered to pay more than £3,000 in fines and costs for failing to provide the identity of the driver of her vehicle that was displaying a Blue Badge that didn’t belong to her.

In a case brought by Shropshire Council, Emma Pugh from Oswestry was charged for failing to notify Shropshire Council of the driver of her vehicle following a formal request in compliance with section 112 Road Traffic Regulations Act 1988.

The request was made after her vehicle was observed displaying a Blue Badge (which was not hers) without the Blue Badge holder being present on between seven and 12 occasions.

At Telford Magistrates Court on Monday Ms Pugh was fined £660, and ordered to pay a victims surcharge of £264 and costs of £2,164.245 – a total of £3,008.24.

The defendant wasn’t in attendance and had not contacted the court, which agreed to proceed in her absence.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said:

“Shropshire Council provides on-street parking concessions for Blue Badge holders to help people with disabilities to park closer to their destination.

“The council is committed to supporting those entitled to Blue Badge parking concessions. However, abuse and misuse of the Blue Badge is a criminal offence, and we will take enforcement action where we can against those who do so.

“Without such consequences, a scheme designed to help those qualifying for a Blue Badge risks falling into disrepute; and the public who abide by parking restrictions will become disillusioned if they see parking controls designed to help, being flouted and abused.”