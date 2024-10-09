Costa Coffee donates £1,000 to the Up and Comers Eagles U13s

Costa Coffee is proud to give a little lift to Shrewsbury by giving a £1,000 donation to the Up and Comers Eagles U13s, as part of its Community Grants programme.

The Up and Comers Eagles U13s

Costa Coffee is supporting local sports clubs up and down the country, investing in the sporting talent of the future. So far this year, Costa Coffee has donated a grand total of £50,000 to 50 sporting community groups and charities.

Celebrating ten years of its Community Programme, which has included supporting charity collaborations, volunteering, and use of space in store for local activities, Costa Coffee created the Community Grants programme in 2021, in collaboration with Charities Trust.

The Community Grants Programme helps to empower Costa Coffee team members to nominate deserving causes in their region. This year, the donation has been increased from £500 to a generous £1,000 to help make an even greater impact in communities across the country.

The Up and Comers Eagles U13s are a youth football team run by volunteers, who coach a team of boys and girls who play in the Shrewsbury U13s Junior Football League. The team aim to create a positive and inclusive environment where each child can grow both as a footballer and as an individual, developing their football skills, teamwork and sportsmanship.

With Costa Coffee’s £1,000 donation, The Up and Comers Eagles U13s will use the Community Grant to cover essential costs, including new equipment, training kits, and participation in tournaments.

Chris Tromans, Volunteer Coach at Up and Comers Eagles U13s said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous £1,000 donation from Costa Coffee. This support is a significant boost for our team as we work to provide the best possible experience for our players. With these funds, we are excited to invest in a new away kit, which will make a real difference for us.”

This latest round of donations brings Costa Coffee’s total contributions through its Community Grants programme over the past three years to nearly £180,000, a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community enrichment.

Jo Jennings, Community Co-Ordinator at Costa Coffee, concludes: “We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the incredible work being done by the Up and Comers Eagles U13s. At Costa Coffee, we recognise the dedication and passion that sports clubs bring to their local areas, and we are proud to be extending a helping hand to sporting groups across the nation through our Community Grants programme.”