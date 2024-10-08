Turf cutting ceremony marks start of RJAH’s Garden for Alice

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) has reached a major milestone in its Garden for Alice fundraising appeal – with the official turf-cutting ceremony taking place.

Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, with Stacey Keegan, RJAH Chief Executive, placing the first shovel in the ground for works to begin on Garden for Alice

Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, had the honour of placing the first shovel in the ground, alongside fundraising supporters and invited guests, to symbolise the start of the much-anticipated therapeutic garden project.

The newly designed garden is set to create a stunning, therapeutic sensory space for paediatric patients and their families at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital, designed to support their emotional and physical wellbeing throughout treatment and rehabilitation.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, said: “Creating a safe, peaceful and sensory garden is going to provide a host of health and wellbeing benefits, as well as improve the experience, of our patients and their loved ones.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the RJAH Charity for their amazing fundraising efforts, as well as members of the public and grant supporters.

“I’d also like to thank our Estates and Facilities Team and contractors, who have put in the preparation work to ensure works can commence.”

A significant boost to the project came from the generous contribution of £100,000 by the League of Friends to the Oswestry-based hospital, whose support has been pivotal in bringing this vision to life.

Additionally, the Garden for Alice appeal has received tremendous support from local businesses, fundraising groups, community events, and generous individual supporters.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We extend our thanks to Roché Systems Limited and Butler Landscapes, and Awscape Landscape Architects for their professional support and contributions to this project. Their expertise is helping us create a space that will benefit our young patients and their families.

“I must also give particular thanks to our grant funders, Garfield Weston Foundation, Severn Trent Community Foundation, Charles Walker Charitable Trust and the Millichope Foundation.”

Plans for the garden were developed by volunteer Olivia Copley, who studies landscape architecture at university. Previously she has completed a diploma with the Royal Horticultural Society and a garden and planting design certificate.

The garden will include a vegetable patch, hornbeam trail and woodland walk, as well as tranquil sports to observe nature, to rehabilitation zones and secluded weatherproof areas for outdoor learning and games.

Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward Manager, said: “We’re over the moon that work has now begun on the garden – it’s going to be a beautiful space that’s enjoyed by our patients and their families.

“Children attend RJAH for a variety of orthopaedic conditions and during this time the ward really becomes home, school and a place of play. The garden will support their recovery, rehabilitation and wellbeing.”

If you would like to make a donation towards the garden, please visit the dedicated fundraising page.