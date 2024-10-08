12.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Telford & Wrekin Council’s major investment in borough schools continues

Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed the completed expansion to Lawley Academy, increasing available school places to benefit local families.

The expansion of Lawley Academy has increased available school places to benefit local families. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
In partnership with the REAch2 Academy Trust, the expansion has created capacity for an additional 210 primary school places and 30 nursery places from the 2024/25 academic year.

The expansion is a strategic response to the growing demand for high-quality educational facilities in the area. By increasing its capacity, Lawley Academy aims to continue its mission of providing exceptional education and nurturing environments for more children in the community.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills (Lab) said: “In recent years, our council has been investing heavily in schools across the borough, expanding schools’ capacity by hundreds of places.

“As more people are choosing Telford and Wrekin as a place to live and raise a family, we are firmly committed to continue this investment. We want to create hundreds more school places to ensure every local child and young person can attend a local school and benefit from modern facilities.

“We are thrilled that Lawley Academy will be able to offer more places to local children. As one of our largest new build estates, the expansion will not only enable Lawley Academy to accommodate more students but also further support the development of the young minds in Telford.”

Claire Freestone, Headteacher at Lawley Village Academy, said: “We are really pleased with how the expansion has come together.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for us to support more children in their local community to thrive, learn and grow in a modern learning environment.”

Cathie Paine, CEO of REAch2 Academy Trust, said: “Our commitment to providing great schools for local communities is reflected in the expansion of Lawley Village Academy. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have by giving more families the opportunity for their children to benefit from attending the school.” 

Further expansion and refurbishment works are planned at other school sites across Telford and Wrekin in the coming months.

