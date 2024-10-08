Station Quarter project shortlisted for high profile regional award

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ambitious Station Quarter project has been shortlisted for a prestigious regional award.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ambitious Station Quarter project has been shortlisted for a prestigious regional award. Photo: Telford and Wrekin Council.

The project, part of the Council’s vision to create a vibrant new residential, educational and business community in Telford Town Centre, has been nominated for the ‘Regeneration & Sustainability Project of the Year’ at the Insider West Midlands Property Awards 2024.

Station Quarter is the comprehensive redevelopment of land between Telford Central train station and the Telford Centre and has been a huge collaboration between private companies and public sector agencies.

The project is focused on regenerating a predominantly vacant site and introducing a new sustainable community with improved social prospects and job opportunities.

It is all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which will transform other areas of the borough including Oakengates and Wellington.

The initial vision for Station Quarter was created by Telford & Wrekin Council and is split into two phases with Phase One starting in 2023 which is expected to be completed by Autumn 2026.

Phase One has already delivered The Quad – a digital skills hub now open for students which is a unique collaboration between the Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College and other partners.

The Quad aims to retain local talent, be the catalyst for creating careers in applied sciences and the digital sector and is expected to host more than 300 students a year.

Phase One also includes a new residential development, which will bring 189 modern and affordable new homes which are within the reach of working families to Telford Town Centre, and the renovation of the former Addenbrooke House Council offices to create a new sixth form centre for Telford College.

Extensive improvements to improve pedestrian connectivity from Telford rail station to Telford Town Centre are also well underway as part of Phase One which will support the residential developments and make this whole area more attractive.

Phase Two of the project will focus on three further plots to create a combination of residential, education and office space.

The Station Quarter project has been supported by a range of experienced clients and a lead consultant team which includes global property and construction consultancy Gleeds, Genr8 Developments and contractor Willmott Dixon.

Lead architects who have been involved in the project include Broadway Malyan, AHR, KKA and OBE.

As well as adopting a sustainable approach to delivering high quality buildings, Station Quarter has already and will continue to deliver significant social value – bringing benefits to the local and wider community.

This includes the creation and safeguarding of jobs, addressing the digital skills gap in Telford through the creation of The Quad and equipping people with the skills they need for the future.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “Station Quarter is a key part of our wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme and I’m delighted that the project has been shortlisted for this award.

“We want to create educational facilities and vibrant residential and social spaces in Telford Town Centre which make it a very attractive place to live and work.

“Given the complexities of this project in terms of its town centre location, components, stakeholders, funders and timescales the achievements to overcome these have been extremely hard work so we are very proud of what has been achieved to date.

“As the gateway to Telford Town Centre, Station Quarter has a key role to play in our overall vision to create a better borough.”

The Insider West Midlands Property awards are the region’s biggest celebration of the property sector.

They showcase the best of the region’s real estate successes during some challenging years and winners will be announced on Thursday 7 November 2024.

Matt Darby, Regional Director at Gleeds, said: “This nomination is fantastic news and I’m pleased to see that the resoundingly positive impact of the project is being recognised.

“Gleeds is extremely proud to be contributing to this project which will have significant benefits to those living in and around Telford. We’re looking forward to finding out the outcome of the awards in November.”

Mark Evan, Broadway Malyan Director of Architecture, said: “The recent completion of The Quad marks an important milestone in realising the Station Quarter vision and it is fantastic to see this project and the wider transformation of this part of Telford gaining recognition.

“The Quad represents an exciting evolution in the relationship between education and business and has been designed to foster a unique eco-system of creativity and collaboration.”

Dan Doyle, Director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re thrilled to hear that the Station Quarter has been shortlisted for this award. It is testament to the commitment to creating vibrant, sustainable communities right here in Telford.

“From the early stages of the Station Quarter scheme, we’ve worked tirelessly towards transforming the area into a place where people can live, work, study and socialise. More recently, we’ve handed over a completed digital skills and enterprise hub – The Quad.

“As the first phase of the Station Quarter project, it’s already bridging the gap between education and employment in the region.”