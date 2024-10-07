Twilight Tasters make a return to Telford College

Telford College is relaunching its ‘Twilight Tasters’ programme to give secondary school students a bite-sized preview of further education opportunities available on their doorstep.

Taster sessions will be running in the college’s sixth form centre

The one-hour sessions, which give a flavour of the course content across a wide range of curriculum areas, begin at 5pm on October 16 at the college’s Haybridge campus in Wellington.

Digital taster sessions will also be running at the new Station Quarter campus in Telford town centre.

Further Twilight Taster sessions are planned at the same times and venues, on November 20 and January 29.

“We will be offering taster sessions in more than 25 different subject areas at our October session,” said Andy Turner, Telford College’s director of vocational studies.

“These include a selection of A levels including our newly launched politics and theatre studies courses, and new vocational courses including policing, games design, and T-Levels in media and fashion.

“There will also be tasters in areas such as creative media, construction, business, digital, catering, automotive, hairdressing and beauty therapy, engineering, electrical, health and social care, early years and education, music, sport, and public uniformed services.”

The sessions are open to all current year 11 students or 16-18 year olds who are considering the next step on their learning journey. Places can be booked through the college website, www.telfordcollege.ac.uk.

Parents are welcome to come into the college and enjoy free tea and coffee in the Rendezvous café while the sessions are running. There will also be an opportunity to talk to college staff about adult courses which Telford College currently offers.

Andy said: “The taster sessions are a great opportunity to try out a subject you are interested in before making your application to study with us, and to see what it is like to study and be part of our vibrant community at Telford College.

“You will get the chance to hear about T-Level course options as well as vocational courses and A levels in your chosen subject areas, helping to inform your decisions on your next steps.

“The tasters are led by our subject specialist teaching staff and will take place in the relevant curriculum area – giving you the chance to see and try out some of our amazing industry standard facilities and equipment.”