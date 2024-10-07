Telford & Wrekin Council to provide winter support vouchers to pensioners

Nearly 6,000 pensioners across Telford and Wrekin will receive £100 in winter vouchers from Telford & Wrekin Council after the local authority recommitted to supporting the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

Telford & Wrekin Council will issue the vouchers to local pensioners by making use of the extended Household Support Fund announced by the Government recently.

With winter fuel pressures on the top of the agenda, the Council has announced it will commit almost £600,000 to provide support to nearly 6,000 pensioners most in need.

Under the plans, anyone living in Telford and Wrekin of pension age who receives Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction, will receive a £100 supermarket voucher to support them through the winter. This includes some pensioners who fall just outside of the threshold for claiming pension credit.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter said:

“We are absolutely committed to always doing the right thing by our residents and this decision will ensure those pensioners across Telford and Wrekin who are most in need get extra help. This is the easiest way of getting support to pensioners quickly.”

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said:

“One of the 20 pledges we made as a Cabinet back in the summer was to protect and help the most vulnerable in our communities across the borough. We are committed to protect and support those that need it most.”

The Council is now writing to pensioners who will be receiving the vouchers with further information.

The Council has also announced the extension of a number of other measures to support local pensioners including advice on energy efficiency, leisure discounts and the continuation of a number of hardship schemes.

Further information is available at telford.gov.uk/pensioners.