Shropshire’s libraries celebrate Green Libraries Week

Libraries across Shropshire are marking National Libraries Week from 7 – 13 October with a focus on the climate and sustainability.

Shrewsbury Library. Image: Google Street View

The following events are taking place as part of National Libraries Week:

Recycled fabrics talk and demo – Ludlow Library – 7 October – 10am to 12pm – Join Pat Philpott for a talk and demonstration on how to create a jacket from recycled and preloved fabrics. Free session but booking essential.

Children’s Costume Swap – 7 October – 9:30am to 5pm – Shrewsbury Library – Bring along a costume that you no longer need and swap it for a fresh look for your event or party, continues all Green Libraries Week whilst stocks last.

Refinishing Furniture – Oswestry Library – 8 October – 9.30am to 12pm – Will from Old To New will be here to talk about kitchen and furniture refinishing.

Make a Hedgehog from a book – Oswestry Library – 9 October – 3.45pm to 4.45pm – transform an old book into a paper hedgehog. Suitable for ages 5 to 10 years.

Energy Advice Drop-in – Bridgnorth Library – 9 October – 10am to 4pm- – The Marches Energy Agency is hosting a drop-in session and carbon awareness workshops about improving energy efficiency and keeping warm and well at home.

Sustainable Fashion Day – Oswestry Library – 10 October – 10am to 2pm –– Lizzie from With Love From will be hosting a sustainable fashion day.

In addition to these and other Green Library Week events Shropshire libraries’ host regular activities that support the health and wellbeing for all age groups, these include, digital support, local history drop-ins, Memory and Grief Cafes, free books, free computer use, local information and many free activities for children and young people.

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We are excited to mark this years ‘Green Libraries Week’ with various events and activities for all ages in libraries across the county and Shropshire has much to celebrate!

“These events are just part of what our libraries offer. Libraries play a crucial role in helping our communities thrive and become more sustainable, so contact your local library to see what’s available or to collaborate with us in the future.”

To search for your events taking place at your local Shropshire library, visit shropshire.gov.uk/libraries.