Shropshire Council delay start of green waste subscription over sticker issue

Shropshire Council has delayed rolling out its garden waste subscription until 4 November due to the subscription stickers being substandard.

A garden waste bin waiting for collection. Photo: Shropshire Council

Residents who have so far received stickers as part of the subscription services have found they have been peeling off their green waste bins even when following the correct procedure to apply them.

Shropshire Council said the green waste subscription stickers have not been produced to the required and requested specifications.

- Advertisement -

The council has terminated its contract with the original sticker provider due to the substandard quality of the product.

Residents who have already received a faulty sticker will receive a replacement. The council says it has secured a new supplier who can produce stickers to the required specifications within two weeks.

To address the issue, the council has decided to postpone the cessation of the green waste service, this means that all garden waste will continue to be collected until 31 October, and will only be collected after this date if people have subscribed and paid.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“More than 57,000 people have subscribed to our garden waste service so far, but the bin stickers have not been produced to the required and requested specification. For that reason we have cancelled the contract with the provider, and will not be paying for a sub-standard product.

“As soon as the issue with the stickers came to light we acted quickly to put it right. We have sourced a new provider who will be able to produce stickers to the necessary specification and send them to subscribers by the end of October, with the service now beginning on 4 November.

“This is clearly frustrating, especially for the council staff who have been working hard to develop, manage, administer and promote this service, and the customer services staff who have been busy answering questions and helping people with their subscriptions. What has been achieved in a short period of time should be commended and I want to thank those staff for their efforts.

“Though we have experienced a few issues I’m really disappointed that some councillors are choosing to publicly criticise the roll-out of the garden waste subscription service. In just four weeks we have raised more than £3 million that will help us continue to deliver essential services for those residents who need us most.”

A 12-month subscription costs £56 per bin and will now cover the period 4 November 2024 October to 31 October 2025. A payment window is open until 31 March 2025.