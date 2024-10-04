Village Water named official charity partner for Shropshire Oktoberfest 2024

Village Water has been named the official charity for this year’s Shropshire Oktoberfest, set to take place this weekend at Shrewsbury Quarry.

Village Water is driven by the belief that access to clean water is a fundamental human right

Festival-goers can try their luck to win eco-friendly Lefrik bags and drinks with their Beer Pong stand over the weekend.

The team will also be there to explain more about their life-changing projects in Zambia and Mozambique.

- Advertisement -

Village Water is driven by the belief that access to clean water is a fundamental human right. The charity’s dedicated team works diligently to bring sustainable water solutions to rural communities in Africa, transforming lives and fostering health and well-being.

By providing not just clean water but also essential sanitation and hygiene education, Village Water empowers communities to break free from the cycle of poverty and thrive. Festival attendees are warmly invited to visit their stand to meet the passionate team, hear inspiring stories and discover how they can contribute to this vital cause.

This year’s Shropshire Oktoberfest promises a vibrant lineup of live music, delicious food, and a selection of the region’s finest beers. Attendees will not only enjoy the festivities but also have the opportunity to support an incredible cause that is making a difference.

“We’re thrilled to have Village Water as our charity partner at this year’s Shropshire Oktoberfest,” said Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals. “The team are doing fantastic work for communities in Zambia and Mozambique from right here in Shrewsbury, so we were happy to give them a platform to raise awareness and funds at our event. Make sure you pay them a visit this weekend!”

Shropshire Oktoberfest is taking place in Shrewsbury’s Quarry on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th October 2024. For more details and to buy tickets, please visit shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk