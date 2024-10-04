Urban Games smashes target with 3,000 attendees

Young people aged 0 to 16+ attended sports, arts and wildlife events at venues across the town and had access to more than 200 activities over six weeks.

The Urban Games included BMX sessions. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The sessions attracted 3,098 attendees – more than double the previous summer’s figure of 1,146.

In addition, the Happy Healthy Active Holidays (HHAH) scheme offers children in receipt of free school meals, activities such as sports, cooking, dance, music, arts and a nutritious meal each day.

- Advertisement -

Some 4,325 children from reception through to Year 11 attended this year – that’s nearly half the eligible population of Telford and Wrekin.

Both these schemes support the council’s commitment to help provide affordable, accessible, and safe support for young people.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, (Lab) Cabinet Member for Healthier, Safer & Stronger Communities & Partnerships said: “I’m really a pleased that the numbers are so high and that the sessions are helping so many families during the holidays.

“Summer is such an expensive time, and the Urban Games have clearly been popular to keep youngsters entertained. We hope the success is down to the extensive programme supported by professional coaches who deliver the games and the fact that it’s super local and free for kids to attend.

“Some young people do not have their school as a safe and supportive place over the holidays and activities such as this can go some way to providing diversionary activities. The sessions also encourage those taking part to build friendships and develop skills, for some young people it can help reduce the potential for vandalism and violence within a local area too.”

“The schedule this summer has been bigger and better than ever before, which will have helped with attendance at local playgrounds and sports areas.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “The Safer and Stronger initiative, I am working closely with Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver, has unity at its core.

“It’s great to see the huge success of Urban Games over the school holidays which has given young people an opportunity to take part in free activities and grow skills for life.

“Sport has a unique power to unite communities, and as their voice in policing, I want to ensure residents are empowered to speak out on issues that matter to them.”

The next Urban Games will be during October half term and the latest activity timetable is available here hherettps://indd.adobe.com/view/d1ae3217-1cf3-4941-8eac-6ef69fe4abb4.

The schedule is more limited due to poorer weather at this time of year. HHAH activities are available during Easter, Summer and Christmas holidays with the winter sessions starting on Friday, December 20, visit the website to register and check availability hhah.telford.gov.uk

