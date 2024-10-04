7.2 C
Local support needed to secure full fibre broadband for Shropshire villages

Thousands of homes and businesses risk missing out on faster and more reliable broadband.

An Openreach engineer works on connecting properties to fibre internet services
More than 4,900 homes and businesses in 12 Shropshire villages risk missing out on a vital full fibre broadband upgrade due to a lack of local support in some areas.

Openreach aims to build a new network across Claverley, Clee Hill, Cressage, Little Brampton, Lydbury North, Morville, Norton, Quatt, Stottesdon, Uppington, Upton Magna and Worfield.

This upgrade promises to transform daily life by boosting local businesses, enhancing digital skills, and future-proofing the community for the digital age.

However, the success of this project depends on residents pledging free government vouchers, which help fund the new network. Without enough pledges, thousands of homes and businesses could be left behind.

Michele Colwell, Openreach’s regional engagement manager for many of these villages, urged residents to act now:

“We’ve received only about a third of the pledges needed to move forward in most areas. Pledging a voucher takes just a few minutes and costs nothing. This upgrade will transform the entire community for generations to come.”

Full fibre technology is a game-changer for Shropshire, providing local businesses with a crucial boost and future-proofing rural communities for decades to come.

Jessica Bita, who oversees the remaining projects for Openreach, added:

“In places like Upton Magna, we’re seeing a healthy response and look forward to building there. But elsewhere, we believe many might simply have forgotten or not had time.

“With more than 4,900 homes and businesses poised to benefit, every pledge counts.”

Across the West Midlands, Openreach’s investment is already making a significant impact, with over 1.3 million homes and businesses – including 100,000 in Shropshire – now connected to full fibre, and more areas set to benefit as expansion continues.

More than 3,000 Openreach people currently live and work in the West Midlands and work closely with local authorities including Shropshire County Council.

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“The rollout of full fibre broadband across Shropshire is a critical investment in our county’s future. Reliable, high-speed internet access is essential for driving local economic growth, supporting businesses, and ensuring our residents have access to modern digital services. This upgrade will help close the digital divide and make Shropshire a more connected and competitive place to live and work.”

