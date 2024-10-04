Isle Court Nursing Home shortlisted for five caring awards

Isle Court Nursing Home in Bicton, Shrewsbury, has been shortlisted for five national and regional care awards.

The five awards highlight excellence across all aspects of life at Isle Court and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the home manager and activities co-ordinators as well as the home’s delicious food and beautiful landscaped gardens.

The home has been shortlisted in two categories for The UK Caring Awards – The Best Outdoor Environment and Regional Care Home of the Year for The Midlands and Wales.

It is also a finalist in three categories for the Great British Care Awards for the West Midlands in The Care Innovator, Activity Organiser and The Care Home Chef awards. The winners will be announced at black tie award events on 5 December and 2 November 2024, respectively.

Claire Harris, Isle Court, home manager said:

“All of us at Isle Court are thrilled to be finalists in five separate caring award categories. These fiercely contested awards not only highlight our inspiring environment, our brilliant activities and our wonderful food but they also recognise the dedication and passion the Isle Court team has for caring for our residents day-in, day-out.

“Our garden is at the heart of our home, we have a large pond, a wildlife meadow and a woodland area where we hold our book club. Residents gather outside for walking club every morning and we have even recently hosted a local dog show in our stunning grounds.

“Our activities co-ordinators, Debbie and Rachel, ensure that there is never a dull moment at Isle Court and Matthew, our chef, has rightly also been recognised for making our residents’ mealtimes a delicious, daily culinary experience. We already feel like winners to be finalists for so many awards but we are definitely keeping our fingers crossed that we bring home some silverware towards the end of the year.”