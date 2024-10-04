Hospital artwork competition launches for children and young people

The Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust (SaTH) has launched an artwork competition for children and young people.

The Trust is calling for young artists to submit their artwork for a chance to be featured on the construction hoarding at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and near the main reception at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

Submissions are open until Friday 1 November, and can be sent by post or digitally.

- Advertisement -

Jo Williams, Chief Executive of SaTH, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for children and young people to get involved, tell us what matters to them and share their experiences.

“Working with and engaging our communities, including children and young people, forms a vital part of our journey to improve the care and experience of patients.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the artwork – please be as creative as possible.”

Competition brief

The hospital Trust wants children and young people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and mid Wales to be part of something exciting.

Thr Trust is holding a competition to feature artwork on the construction hoarding at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and as a feature wall at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

The artwould need to be themed around “What does health and wellbeing mean to you?”

Two categories are open to both groups and individual entries:

– Children aged up to 10 years old

– Children and young adults aged 11-18 years old

They would like children and young people to draw, paint, colour, design what health and wellbeing means to you – be as creative as possible!

You can enter as an individual or as a group.

Digital entries can be emailed to sath.improvinghospitals@nhs.net or post your artwork to the address below. For postal submissions, artwork should be no larger than A3.

The Communications Team

William Farr House, Mytton Oak Road,

Shrewsbury, SY3 8XL

The closing date for entries is Friday 1 November 2024, with the winners announced on 15 November. All winners will be invited to an unveiling ceremony once their artwork is installed at both hospitals. Please read the full terms and conditions before entering.

As part of your entry please include, your name, your age, parent/ carer’s name, which hospital you would like your work to be featured in, and parent/carer’s contact email.