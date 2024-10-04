Armed Forces Network launches Bake and Banter sessions

Telford & Wrekin Armed Forces Network is launching weekly Bake and Banter cooking sessions open to local armed forces personnel, veterans and their families.

The free sessions are being held at Telford Interfaith Council in Wellington starting this Saturday (5 October) between 3pm and 6pm and running through to Christmas.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for the Armed Forces Network, said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council recognises the sacrifices and commitments that serving members of the armed forces, veterans and families have made and we’re committed to supporting the armed forces community in our borough, through the Telford and Wrekin Armed Forces Network and our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

“We’re proud to provide this support, and excited to see the launch of these new weekly Bake and Banter sessions. With all the ingredients provided for free, the sessions are a wonderful opportunity to brush up on essential cooking skills whilst cooking a delicious evening meal and having a good banter at the same time with like-minded people.

“There’s no cost to attend, so if you’re interested in coming along, get in touch, or you can also just drop in on the day.”

Bake and Banter sessions will take place every Saturday between 3pm and 6pm, from 5 October to 14 December, at Telford Interfaith Council, 19 New Street, Wellington TF1 1LU.

For more information, email armedforcescovenant@telford.gov.uk, call 07854 661346 or pop along to one of the sessions.