Stepping up to the plate! Shrewsbury care home launches food bank drop-off point

A care home in Shrewsbury has partnered with a local food bank to launch a new drop-off point for unwanted items.

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, are encouraging the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to Shrewsbury’s new food bank drop-off-point – located in the care home’s reception.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and famers would give thanks for a good harvest.

The food bank, which will see donations made to local food banks, will be live at Oxbow Manor from Tuesday 1 October and closes on Thursday 31 October with the drop-off point located in the home’s reception.

On Saturday 5th October, as part of the celebrations, residents will be attending a Harvest Festival church service at Oxbow Manor.

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “At Oxbow Manor, we are committed to making a positive impact in our communities, which is why this Harvest Festival, we’re proud to be working with local food banks to establish a foodbank drop-off point at our care home.

“This initiative allows us to come together with residents, their families, and the wider community to support those in need during these challenging times. By working together, we can help ensure that everyone has access to essential supplies as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude.”