Shrewsbury makes a strong case for rail investment

Local leaders and rail representatives met in Shrewsbury on Tuesday to discuss the need for increased capacity and infrastructure improvements at Shrewsbury railway station.

Tim Smith from Shropshire Council speaks to local leaders and rail representatives outside Shrewsbury station. Photo: Julia Buckley MP

During the visit, organised by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, Network Rail and Transport for Wales officials were given a tour of the station and surrounding areas, highlighting the growing demand for rail services in the region.

Representatives met with Tim Pritchard from Shropshire Council the lead on development projects such as the station quarter, Levelling up Funding improvements and the Smithfield Riverside Development schemes, Seb Slater from Shrewsbury BID and Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council.

Network Rail presented plans to expand Platform 3, which would allow for heavier trains and direct routes to Crewe, freeing up capacity on Platform 4 for more frequent and larger services.

The need for improved pedestrian and cyclist access to the station was also discussed particularly in light of planned housing developments in the Riverside area.

Local leaders also highlighted the significant economic benefits that would result from increased rail capacity, including attracting more businesses and residents to the area.

Following the visit, all parties agreed that there was a compelling case for investment in Shrewsbury railway station to meet the growing demand for rail services and support the region’s economic development.



Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said: “It was excellent to welcome the staff from Network Rail and Transport for Wales Trafnidiaeth Cymru to Shrewsbury.

“I met with Network Rail at a parliamentary liaison event in Westminster and persuaded them to visit Shrewsbury to understand the economic case for investment to boost capacity.

“All parties agreed there was considerable latent demand for more capacity through our station – the busiest outside of Cardiff!”