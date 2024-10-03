First phase of Oakengates Theatre Quarter project is complete

The first phase of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Theatre Quarter project which is transforming Oakengates town centre has been revealed.

The new look Limes Walk in Oakengates. Photo: Morris Property

The hoarding from Units 10 to 22 Limes Walk has been removed by the Council’s appointed contractor Morris Property to reveal the development which is taking shape behind them – the conversion of dated 1960s retail units into modern retail units with new residential units above.

Alongside the conversion works, extensive improvements have been made to the fabric of the building including the installation of solar panels resulting in significantly improved energy efficiency ratings.

Some of the first businesses which were temporarily relocated while the renovation works were being carried out are starting to move back into their new look units, with more to follow as further units are released from the development.

Theatre Quarter is the area between the theatre in Oakengates and The Wakes, which includes Limes Walk where the shop frontages and units have been refurbished to increase the attraction for shoppers.

The Theatre Quarter project aims to regenerate the town centre and boost footfall into Oakengates – transforming the 1960s shopping precinct into a modern, welcoming shopping experience for residents and visitors.

Redevelopment work in Oakengates is being funded by the Towns Fund – a £3.6 billion programme to regenerate towns across the country – with Telford given £22.3 million to regenerate Telford Town Centre, Wellington and Oakengates.

Other plans for the Theatre Quarter project include:

– The creation of ten new first floor sustainable residential units (mix of one and two bed) providing new homes in the centre of Oakengates, delivered for Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company, Nuplace.

– Removal of the existing shop canopy to open up the area, improve natural light to the retail units and create a lighter more welcoming pedestrianised area directly outside the shops

– Development of a new enlarged public space to facilitate the hosting of events and activities including an enhanced market.

This Oakengates project is part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which is seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough including Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre and Wellington.

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing a total of £135m (£52m from government funding and the council and public and private sector match funding) over the next three years into these projects to build a better borough, breathing new life into some of Telford and Wrekin’s most historic buildings and safeguarding its future for generations to come.

This project aims to create a better Oakengates, laying foundations for the future, giving residents opportunities to learn new skills, secure good jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place which they can be proud of.

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “It’s fantastic to see the transformation of Oakengates and the removal of the hoardings around the first phase of the Theatre Quarter project which has already made a huge difference to the overall look and feel of that part of the town.

“The refurbishment of the shop frontages and units is making Oakengates a much more attractive place for shoppers and will increase footfall to the town’s high street overall.

“The redevelopment of Oakengates is all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin project to transform other areas of the borough as well as Oakengates including Telford Town Centre and Wellington.

“It’s laying foundations for the future, bringing opportunities for people to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place they can be proud of.”

Glyn O’Hara, Senior Contracts Manager at Morris Property, said: “We’re pleased to have reached the stage of revealing the first phase of the Telford & Wrekin Council’s Theatre Quarter project. “Seeing the transformation of Limes Walk from 1960s units to vibrant retail spaces with modern flats above will attract new businesses and residents, ultimately boosting the local economy and creating a more welcoming space for the community.”