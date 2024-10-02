10.3 C
The Wrekin Housing Group generates nearly £59m in social value

The Wrekin Housing Group generated £58.9m of social value during 2023/24, supporting customers, communities and the local economy during the cost-of-living crisis.

Representatives from the Wrekin Housing Group with members of the Len Woodhall Community Boxing Club
The significant contribution is outlined in the organisation’s latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report and marks an increase of over £2m compared to the previous year.

During the 12-month period, Wrekin reinforced its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and achieving significant energy savings for residents.

Wrekin, who provide affordable homes for over 28,000 people across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and Staffordshire, invested over £88m to build new energy efficient homes and reducing the carbon footprint of existing homes by installing greener energy systems.

The group’s Money Matters Team successfully secured £5.5m in extra income for tenants – supporting customers with their finances – including debt, energy and benefit advice, budgeting help, access to essential furniture and support via grants.

Other highlights of the report show over 255 tenants attended digital support sessions.

During 2023/24, 167 staff participated in volunteering opportunities, clocking up an amazing 1,378 volunteer hours. Wrekin also awarded £16,500 in grants to support community organisations.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group, said:

“This year’s report shows that our continued local focus and increased investment in our homes and services are really starting to make a positive difference in our neighbourhoods

“As a provider of both social & affordable homes, we have a vital role to play in creating sustainable, healthy and thriving communities.

“We recognise the impact we can have – whether that’s retrofitting our homes to make them warmer and more comfortable for customers, providing new homes to help people put down roots in their communities, or supporting local groups who are helping to make a difference to people’s lives.

“We are proud of the progress we have made this year and there is still more to do.”

You can read the report here.

