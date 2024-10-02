Telford & Wrekin Council launches play survey

Telford & Wrekin Council is launching a public survey into play spaces, aimed at helping to develop an inclusive and comprehensive blueprint for play facilities across the borough.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open Squirrel Meadow playground is Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage & Leisure with children and staff from St Peter’s CofE Academy. Also pictured are ward Councillor Kim Tonks, council play officer Richard Foden and representatives from play equipment manufacturer Wicksteed. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Council is asking residents, community groups, and stakeholders to take part in the survey and share their insights, ideas, and feedback, and help to create a strategy that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the community.

Results from the survey will feed into a new Local Play Strategy, and sit alongside a new Play Pitch and Outdoor Recreation Strategy providing a framework for outdoor play and recreation needs in the borough for the future, ensuring future play and outdoor recreation provision is designed to address the diverse needs of the community, creating safe, engaging, and inclusive environments where people can come together, stay active, and enjoy outdoor recreational activities.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said: “We recognise that play is a vital part of a young person’s development and that keeping active is also important for older people too, so this survey will help us to create vibrant and inclusive play spaces that can be enjoyed by everyone in our community.

“Over the last eighteen months we’ve invested significantly in play facilities that are accessible to children of all abilities, such as at Squirrel Meadow in Shawbirch, as well as improvements at Donnington recreation ground that included the installation of what was at the time thought to be the largest outdoor fitness centre in the Midlands, featuring state of the art outdoor gym equipment for all ages.”

“This survey is crucial as it will help us to develop a ‘play for all’ strategy for play provision for the future that meets the needs of our residents and is accessible to all ages and abilities, so I would encourage everyone to get involved.”

The online survey can be completed at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/6y0p91 and is open until Friday 1 November 2024.